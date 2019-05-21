App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBDT proposes changes to increase scrutiny of charitable trusts

The apex direct tax body has invited inputs from stakeholders and the general public on the draft notification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has floated a draft notification to amend a section of income tax rules that would change the tax audit report for charitable trusts, thereby increasing the responsibility of the auditors significantly.

The apex direct tax body has invited inputs from stakeholders and the general public on the draft notification.

According to the draft notification, there are various additional disclosure requirements necessary in the annexure to Form 10B - the section that is being amended.

After the proposed change, the auditor will have to certify that in his opinion and to the best of the information and according to explanations given, the particulars given in the said annexure are true and correct.

related news

"It further provides that the person in receipt of the said income, furnishes along with the Return of Income for the relevant Assessment Year, the Report of such Audit in the Prescribed Form duly signed and verified by such accountant and setting forth such particulars as may be prescribed," the release said.

This will increase the responsibility of the assessee as well as the auditor will increase significantly post implementation.

The revised statement of particulars seek extensive details of the operations of the Trust, ensuring that the trust is fully compliant with the applicable processes and procedures.

"Considering that this Form was last revised 45 years ago, the details sought in the new form may seem too many, but they justify the needs of the present times. The revised audit form 10B shows the radical shift in the manner in which the tax and regulatory authorities of 'Digital India' look at the compliances," said Prateek Agarwal, partner- audit & assurance, Nangia & Co LLP.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Central Board of Direct Taxes #Finance Ministry #Income Tax #policy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.