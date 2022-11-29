 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital gains tax regime complicated, clean-up long overdue: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

Bajaj said the government has received several proposals to simplify the capital gains tax structure, and it is for the policy makers to decide if they want to implement the changes in the Budget for 2023-24.

The current capital gains tax regime is complicated due to the various rates and holding periods, and its simplification and clean-up are long overdue, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on November 29. Bajaj was speaking about different capital gains taxes levied on assets like equity, debt and immovable property.

"Our capital gains tax regime is very complicated. It needs simplification. I have said this and I am repeating it again. We charge different taxes on different financials. We also have different time periods to decide, short-term and long-term. In some cases, we have indexation and in other cases, we don't have it. All this needs cleaning up," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Responding to a question about whether Budget 2023 would address the anomalies in capital gains taxation, and if it would bring parity in varied tax rates and holding periods, he said the policymakers have received several proposals to simplify the capital gains tax structure, and it is for the government to decide if they want to implement the changes in the Budget for 2023-24.

The top official did not disclose more details on it as discussions are confidential.

"We wanted to know about the views of the stakeholders and the people who would be affected by any change that may happen to the capital gains. I did not get the kind of response I was expecting throughout the year. We have done some preparations towards it. It is left now to the policymakers. I am not involved in the budget-making process. It is for them now whether to bring it or wait a little more to hold more discussions on it," Bajaj said.

Speaking on different tax rates for different assets, and the need for rationalising the tax rates as well as holding periods for calculating long-term capital gains, he said participants in the stock market, bond market, and real estate are important and policymakers need to consider how taxes would affect them.