172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|capex-by-road-ministry-in-august-rises-nearly-42-mom-5911421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capex by Road Ministry in August rises nearly 42% MoM

The ministry spent Rs 32,438.42 crore till August, up from Rs 22,853 crore in July. Last year, the ministry had spent Rs 27,936.26 crore in the same period

Soumalya Santikari
Representative Image
Representative Image

With the government laying emphasis on ramping up capital expenditure to boost a sagging economy, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CAG) show that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is progressing on the right track as there has been a nearly 42 percent month-on-month rise in capital expenditure in August.

The ministry spent Rs 32,438.42 crore till August, up from Rs 22,853 crore in July. Last year, the ministry had spent Rs 27,936.26 crore in the same period.

The budgetary allocation for current year is Rs 81,974.71 crore versus Rs 72,058. 58 crore last year.

Close

The government is looking at various ways to ensure road projects don’t fall prey to economic uncertainty. It is reportedly working on a new formula to reduce risks in road construction projects and safeguard the interests of banks.

related news

The highway and road construction projects offer employment opportunities to the informal workforce and a pickup in those activities will help them recover from the coronavirus-induced setback.

According to CAG data, capex in Railways picked up in August with the national transporter spending Rs 25,541.44 crore compared to Rs 23,308.74 crore in July – an increase of 9.5 percent. Last year, the Railways spent Rs 27,172 crore till August.

In good news for the Railways, freight revenue is also expected to recover in the next four to six months, according to a study by Praxis Global Alliance and Zetwerk. Freight earnings saw a decline of 17 percent at Rs 50,168 crore during the first half of the current fiscal.

Freight loading has been on a steady growth path with 15 percent growth in September compared to the previous year.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #capex #policy #Road Ministry

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.