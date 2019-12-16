Can fiscal policy save the economy? Many think so

Amol Agrawal

In macroeconomics, it is widely believed that monetary policy is the only game in town. Most textbooks are highly biased towards its role.

This policy focus is even more surprising as students are taught that macroeconomics took shape as monetary policy was unable to resolve the Great Depression. The subject evolved post works of John Maynard Keynes who showed that the policy could not work when interest rates touched zero. The economy requires fiscal stimulus in the form of either tax cuts or increased government expenditure or both.

The history of macroeconomics changed with the Great Inflation of the 1970s. The high inflation was an outcome of both loose monetary policy and shock from oil prices. Economist Milton Friedman came to the fore who explained why it is important to keep inflation expectations anchored and only monetary policy could do the job.

Later examples from developing countries showed that discretionary fiscal policy led to macroeconomic problems such as high deficits and inflation. The fiscal policy, which was seen as a bad word, was to be avoided as a policy instrument as much as possible. Price stability and inflation targeting became the new mantra for much of macroeconomic troubles.

The 2008 financial crisis led to questioning some of the above beliefs. First, we saw that central banks continued to stimulate economies even when interest rates touched zero as they engaged in large-scale quantitative easing. Some such as the European Central Bank (ECB) pushed interest rates to negative! In a way, central bankers proved that Friedman was right as he always argued that central banks can continue to stimulate the economy despite rates touching zero, rejecting the idea of the prescription of fiscal policy of Keynes.

Second, despite the monetary stimuli, economies have barely recovered. We always thought that central banks can create inflation at will and expected inflation to rise following the monetary stimuli, but in reality actual inflation continues to be lower than inflation targets!

All these developments have once again led to the clamour for using fiscal policy to rescue economies.

Mario Draghi, the former president of ECB, in his second last monetary policy (September 12, 2019) dropped the ‘f-bomb’ for central bank watchers. He said, “First of all, let me start from one thing about which there was unanimous consensus, unanimity, namely fiscal policy, which should become the main instrument… in order to raise demand.”

He reiterated his stance in a hearing at the European Parliament (September 23, 2019), saying “fiscal multipliers are higher in a low interest environment” and why the Eurozone needs a fiscal instrument like other countries. In another speech in October 2019, he argued that interest rates have risen faster in the US as fiscal policy has played a greater role alongside monetary policy. This is in contrast to Japan where monetary and fiscal policy lacked alignment leading to decades of stagnation.

This policy stance has been supported by François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France. In a speech (September 2019), he said monetary policy should not be the only game in town and countries which have fiscal space should play an active role in boosting demand. He added that fiscal policy can help in financial stability by providing safe assets “necessary to a resilient financial system”.

In a speech later in October, he said the Eurozone has a lower public debt (85 percent of GDP) than US (104 percent) and has lowest interest rates (negative in many), yet scope of fiscal stimulus is less. Fiscal policy should support growth in the Eurozone, especially in Germany, and boost growth and employment in a struggling economy.

Claudio Borio of Bank for International Settlements in a recent interview agreed that scope of monetary policy is “increasingly limited” and fiscal policy “should offer a helping hand”.

However, he added that what we need is a wise fiscal policy with well-targeted growth oriented investments which would not lead to unsustainable public finances.

In the US, the call for fiscal stimulus has not really come from the Fed as there is scope to cut policy rates compared to the Eurozone. The government is also dealing with high debt levels and needs to keep raising debt ceilings to keep the government running. The US is also one of the few economies which did pass a fiscal stimulus test during the 2008 crisis.

However, in the US, discussion to use fiscal policy is happening in academia. The academics led by Larry Summers has for long been arguing to use fiscal policy to save US economy -- and the developed world -- from secular stagnation. Given that interest rates are low, it is a good time to engage in large scale public investments in infrastructure to rescue the economy.

Another salvo has come from exceptional rise of an idea called Modern Monetary Theory or MMT. MMTers led by S Randall Wray say a country which prints its own currency does not have to worry about deficits as they can always print monies and settle the deficits. Thus, countries like US need not worry about deficits provided they should use deficits to engage in public welfare programmes such as giving jobs to everyone.

The MMTers point to sectoral balances approach whereby balances of private sector, government and external balances should be zero. Thus, if private sector is in surplus and foreign balances are surplus (meaning a current account deficit at home), government balances are going to be in negative or deficit. This implies deficits are far more endogenous than exogenous as it is widely believed. (More on MMT in my previous piece)

To sum up, whichever view you look at, fiscal policy has come to centre of the macroeconomics world, which has long been dominated by monetary policy. To see fiscal policy take centre-stage in Europe is even more interesting as for a long time even during the height of the European crisis, the policy strongly believed in fiscal consolidation. Fiscal austerity was pushed onto troubled economies such as Greece and this policy was criticised later for aggravating the crises.

It is best to end this piece by quoting Oliver Blanchard, former chief economist of IMF, who recently tweeted: “Much of the debate about fiscal policy appears to be based on the notion that governments will ALWAYS misbehave, so one should NEVER tell them that there is more policy space, even when there is. This is counterproductive, and leads governments to ignore academic advice.”

Who would have thought of such a tweet from one of the top macroeconomists who themselves have led to these notions!