Cabinet to discuss farm law withdrawal on November 24

For months, farmer unions protested against the three farm laws (Representative image)

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up on November 24 the discussion on the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval.

The Repeal Bill for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning November 29, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on November 19, that his government will repeal the three contentious farm laws enacted by Parliament on September 17, 2020.

The laws triggered protests by farmers across the country — especially those from the breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana — who have been camping at several points on Delhi’s borders since November last year.

The laws can be withdrawn only by the passage of Repeal Bills in Parliament. The Prime Minister said the laws will be withdrawn in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, starting November 29 and ending on December 23.

After the Prime Minister’s announcement, the Centre will have to seek permission from both Houses of Parliament to proceed with their repeal, as per the rules.

Article 245 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to enact as well as repeal any law. The government can repeal the three laws through a single repealing Bill. The government has to pass a Bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before its approval by the President of India, as is the process in legislation enacted by the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMK) has announced that it will hold a meeting on November 27 to decide the future course of action, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

The farmer union has decided to go ahead with its planned march to Parliament on November 29 to observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation.