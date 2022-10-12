Cabinet meeting highlights: Grant for OMCs, PM-DevINE scheme, bonus for railways staff and other decisions

The Union Cabinet on October 12 announced a one-time grant for state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to pare LPG losses, a scheme to expedite development in the Northeast and the rollout of performance-linked bonus for railways employees among other decisions.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the development of a container terminal at Tuna Tekra Deendayal Port and the development of a multipurpose cargo berth off Tuna Tekra in the Gulf of Kutch.

Here are the key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Rs 22,000 crore-grant for PSU OMCs

Public sector OMCs, which include Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, will be cumulatively given a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore as compensation for the losses incurred in the supply of liquified natural gas (LPG).

Domestic LPG cylinders are supplied at regulated prices to consumers by these OMCs. During June 2020-June 2022, the international prices of LPG increased by around 300 percent but the domestic prices were raised by only 72 percent to shield the consumers.

"This has led to significant losses for these OMCs," the government said in an official release issued after the cabinet meeting.

The compensation will help the PSU OMCs to "continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies", it added.

PM-DevINE scheme announced

The cabinet approved Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), which will have 100 percent central funding and will be implemented by the ministry of development of north eastern region.

The scheme will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for a four-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The objectives of the programme are to "fund infrastructure convergently, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti", support social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast region, enable livelihood activities for youth and women and "fill the development gaps in various sectors", the government said.

Bonus for railways staff

The cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for the payment of productivity-linked bonus to railways employees.

The bonus is paid each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. This year, it has been paid to about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted employees, the government said, adding the maximum amount payable per employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The financial implication of the move has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore.

Nod for multipurpose cargo berth, container terminal

The cabinet approved the development of multipurpose cargo (other than container/liquid) berth off Tuna Tekra in the Gulf of Kutch at Kandla on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,250.64 crore. On commissioning of the berth, "it shall cater to the future growth in multipurpose cargo (other than container/liquid) traffic", the government said. "The projected traffic gap by the year 2026 would be 2.85 MMTPA and by 2030 it would be 27.49 MMTPA".

The government has also given its nod for the development of a container terminal at Tuna Tekra Deendayal Port BOT basis under the PPP mode.

The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward the development of common user facilities, the release said.