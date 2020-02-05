App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet gives in-principle approval for setting up 13th major port

Development of the port will enable handling of container vessels of 16000-25000 Twenty Foot Equivalents (TEUs) capacity.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative image
The Union Cabinet on February 5 cleared the in-principle approval for development of major port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra.

Vadhavan port will be developed on the landlord model at an estimated budget of Rs. 65,544 crore. A special purpose vehicle will be set up with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) as the lead equity partner with at least 50 percent investment in the project.

The SPV will develop the port infrastructure including reclamation, construction of breakwater and connection to the hinterland. The government plans to implement all business activities under the PPP model.

The Vadhavan port has a natural draft of about 20 meters close to the shore. Development of the port will enable handling of container vessels of 16000-25000 Twenty Foot Equivalents (TEUs) capacity.

Currently, India has 12 major ports at Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

India's largest container port is situated at JNPT in Maharashtra. The port caters to the hinterland of Maharashtra, Telangana and North Karnataka. Further, it serves the secondary hinterland of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR and Punjab.

With the development of the major port at Vadhavan, India will become one of the countries in the top-10 container ports in the world.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #policy #ports

