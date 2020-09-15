172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|cabinet-approves-haryana-orbital-rail-corridor-project-5842981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 04:00 PM IST

Cabinet approves Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,617 crore, and it is likely to be completed in five years.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project.

The project will be implemented by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), a joint venture set up by the Ministry of Railways with the Haryana government.

The line will start from Palwal and end at existing Harsana Kalan station (on Delhi-Ambala section).  This will also give connectivity enroute to existing Patli station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar line) and Asaudha station (on Delhi-Rohtak line).

Close

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,617 crore, and the project is likely to be completed in five years.

Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts are expected to benefit immensely from this project.

It is expected that approximately 20,000 passengers will travel through this line every day and 50 million tonnes of goods traffic would also be carried out every year.

First Published on Sep 15, 2020 04:00 pm

