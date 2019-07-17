App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill

The amendment places a greater emphasis on the need for time-bound disposal at the application stage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet on July 17 approved the Amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill.

The amendment places a greater emphasis on the need for time-bound disposal of cases at the application stage. This includes a deadline to complete the resolution process of an insolvent company within 330 days, which includes litigation.

The amendment has also allowed for the votes of financial creditors' to be as per the decision of the highest voting share of financial creditors. The amendment also allows for dissenting creditors to get a minimum liquidation value retrospectively.

The Cabinet has also approved of the extension of the term of the 15th Finance Commission up to November 30.

As many as 378 companies with claims of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been sent into liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as of May.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 04:43 pm

