Business Insight | MPC expected to be on a pause mode as inflation spikes

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said "it is important to keep our arsenal dry and use it judiciously" as per the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), noting that even though there is headroom for further monetary policy action, the committee will wait for some more time.

Given the uncertain inflation outlook, RBI governor emphasised the need to remain watchful of the inflation rate.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what's the MPC outlook on a further rate cut to infuse liquidity into the banking system.