Business Insight | Government's latest move to bolster Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

To provide a fillip to its 'Make In India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the Commerce Ministry has added 'Country of Origin' as a mandatory information field on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Major private e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have been asked to display the ‘Country of Origin’ filters on their platforms.

