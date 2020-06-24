App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Government's latest move to bolster Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Major private e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have been asked to display the 'Country of Origin' filters on their platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To provide a fillip to its 'Make In India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the Commerce Ministry has added 'Country of Origin' as a mandatory information field on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Major private e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have been asked to display the ‘Country of Origin’ filters on their platforms.

Watch the video to know more about this feature.

Close
Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:29 pm

tags #business insight #country of origin #feature #Made in India #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

US working with Europe on how to reopen travel safely: Mike Pompeo

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.