Budget 2020: Infra spend may exceed Rs 5 lakh crore

Infra spend may exceed Rs 5 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget speech. This is seen as a positive move for roads and urban infra companies.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is to be completed by 2023 . The government will be starting Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway as well.

To set up 9,000 km Economic Corridor, a 2,000 km Coastal Road will be created. Centre will monetise 12 lots Of Highway Bundles Of 6,000 Km By 2024.

In the Budget 2019, the budgetary allocation to the ministry of road transport and highways increased to Rs 83,016 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 78,626, rising by a significant 6 percent.