Budget 2020: Govt may permit tax authorities to seize trustees' personal assets

A new provision in the I-T Act, likely to be announced in the upcoming Union Budget, will enable authorities to seize a trustee's assets if norms related to charitable trusts are violated, according to a report in Business Standard.

The provision is likely to be included in the Finance Bill, 2020.

Currently, only the charitable institutions, and not the individual trustees are held accountable in the event of a tax violation.

The government is also mulling placing a cap on foreign donations made by charitable trusts and non-profit organisations, restricting it to 5-10 percent of the income, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Public trusts have become the easiest route to launder money due to lack of governance and proper monitoring. The operation of trusts is mostly opaque and there’s no system to track them," a source told the publication.

There are charitable trusts that are holding on to investments made before 1973, a source told the paper.