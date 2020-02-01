Budget 2020: Centre to allow NBFCs to extend invoice financing To MSMEs

In 2019-20, MSME ministry's allocation stood at Rs 7,011 crore. There is a 71 percent rise over and above the budgetary allocation made last year.
The government will allow NBFCs to extend invoice financing To MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced. The Centre has asked the RBI to mull extending MSME recast window by one more year, FM Sitharaman said.
The Ministry has utilised around 78 percent of the funds allocated in the current fiscal.
The government also plans to extend the interest subvention scheme for MSMEs. The scheme aims at encouraging both manufacturing and service enterprises to increase productivity and provides incentives to MSMEs for onboarding on GST platform.
Small businesses have been facing disruptions due to demonetisation in November 2016, followed by implementation of GST. Further, the NBFC crisis affected the banks' ability to lend to MSMEs.
The stress in the MSME sector has had a huge socio-economic impact. MSMEs account for about 45% of manufacturing output, more than 40% of exports, over 28% of gross domestic product (GDP) .
There are as many as 63.38 million MSMEs in India—all firms with physical capital valued at less than ₹10 crore. Thr higher budgetary allocation is likely to provide a boost to MSME sector.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:52 pm