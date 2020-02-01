Budget 2020: Centre to allow NBFCs to extend invoice financing To MSMEs

The government will allow NBFCs to extend invoice financing To MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced. The Centre has asked the RBI to mull extending MSME recast window by one more year, FM Sitharaman said.

In 2019-20, MSME ministry's allocation stood at Rs 7,011 crore. There is a 71 percent rise over and above the budgetary allocation made last year.

The Ministry has utilised around 78 percent of the funds allocated in the current fiscal.

The government also plans to extend the interest subvention scheme for MSMEs. The scheme aims at encouraging both manufacturing and service enterprises to increase productivity and provides incentives to MSMEs for onboarding on GST platform.