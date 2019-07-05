Budget 2019 | Time has come to harness India's space power commercially: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting her maiden Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the incorporation of New Space India Limited (NSIL).

The public sector enterprise aims to tap into benefits of the research and development carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sitharaman said.

"India has emerged as a major space power. Time has come to harness this ability commercially. NSIL will spearhead commercialisation of various space products, including the marketing of space products," Sitharaman said.

On June 3, ISRO chairman K Sivan had said that India is planning to set up its own space station. The project will be an extension of Gaganyaan mission.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an address to the nation, announced that India "has registered its name as a space power" by shooting down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, which was a pre-determined target.

An anti-satellite weapon or A-SAT was used to target and bring down a live satellite on a LOE.