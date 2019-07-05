App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Time has come to harness India's space power commercially: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"India has emerged as a major space power. Time has come to harness this ability commercially. NSIL will spearhead commercialisation of various space products, including the marketing of space products," she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -Union Budget
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -Union Budget

Presenting her maiden Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the incorporation of New Space India Limited (NSIL).

The public sector enterprise aims to tap into benefits of the research and development carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Sitharaman said.

"India has emerged as a major space power. Time has come to harness this ability commercially. NSIL will spearhead commercialisation of various space products, including the marketing of space products," Sitharaman said.

Close

On June 3, ISRO chairman K Sivan had said that India is planning to set up its own space station. The project will be an extension of Gaganyaan mission.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in an address to the nation, announced that India "has registered its name as a space power" by shooting down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, which was a pre-determined target.

An anti-satellite weapon or A-SAT was used to target and bring down a live satellite on a LOE.

The mission, called Mision Shakti, made India the fourth nation after the United States of America (USA), China and Russia to become a "space superpower".

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget speech #India #Mission Shakti #Nirmala Sitharaman #policy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.