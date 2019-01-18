Budget 2019: SMEV demands financial support of Rs 20,000 crore for electric vehicles

Moneycontrol News

The Society of Manufactuers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has demanded a whopping Rs 20,000 crore package from the union finance ministry as a part of budget 2019-20 announcement to push electric vehicles' ecosystem.

In a tweet, Sohinder Singh Gill, director general, SMEV, a private EV makers' body, said that government needs to allocate at least Rs 20,000 crore over the next two years, charge "notional" green cess on internal-combustion cars to demote their usage, continue imposing custom duties on auto-parts and announce a long term EV or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy.

"Electric mobility needs stable and long-term policy support, concentrated dose of customer incentives and massive awareness campaign to reach a target of 30 percent by 2030," Gill said.

Phase one of FAME scheme has been extended thrice after the government failed to finalise second phase of the same. During the third extention, applicable till March 2019, certain incentives on conventional cars were withdrawn.

It must be noted that SMEV had first suggested imposition of green/pollution cess on conventional fuel cars to generate extra funds without putting pressure on state exchequer.

The idea is being considered as the government is toying with the idea of levying Rs 500 on two wheelers, Rs 1,000 on three wheelers and Rs 12,000 on four wheelers to generate Rs 7,500 crore annually.

Gill also said that the government should include setting up of charging stations in the Smart City project.

SMEV said the domestic supply chain for "critical powertrain components" of EVs will come up only if there are enough such vehicles on the road.

"Till then, the current import duty concessions should continue, so that the vehicles do not end up becoming costlier," Gill said.

Centre has targeted to convert 30 percent of the vehicular count into electric by 2030. However, due to lack of policy continuity, the requisite ecosystem for electric vehicles has failed to shape up.

According to latest government estimates, electric vehicles are "beyond purchasing preference" of buyers and going at current speed would result in mere 5 percent EV penetration on a decade.

Industry players have demanded lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 5 percent, including batteries to lower down the price, coupled with input tax credit availability.