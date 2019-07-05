Budget 2019 | New coins in denominations of Rs 1, 5, 10 and 20 to be available soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The RBI will issue coins that will be easily distinguishable by the visually impaired.
New coins in denominations of Rs 1, 5, 10 and 20 Rs 20 will be available to the general public soon, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget speech on July 5.
The RBI will issue coins that will be easily distinguishable by the visually impaired.
The announcement was first made in March 2019. The government had released new designs of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins in March this year.
Catch Budget 2019 live updates here.
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:14 pm