Budget 2019 | New coins in denominations of Rs 1, 5, 10 and 20 to be available soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New coins in denominations of Rs 1, 5, 10 and 20 Rs 20 will be available to the general public soon, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget speech on July 5.

The RBI will issue coins that will be easily distinguishable by the visually impaired.

The announcement was first made in March 2019. The government had released new designs of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins in March this year.