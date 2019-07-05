App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Government takes steps to revive NBFC sector

Financially sound NBFCs should continue to get funds without investors being risk averse, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major step aimed at easing the ongoing stress on India's non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the government will lend a helping hand to top-rated entities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2019-20.

Financially sound NBFCs should continue to get funds without investors being risk averse, she said.

"NBFCs that are fundamentally sound should continue to get funding from banks and mutual funds without being unduly risk averse," Sitharaman said in her maiden Budget.

To enable liquidity access for top-rated NBFCs, the government will provide one-time 6-month partial guarantee of Rs 1 lakh crore to state-run banks for purchasing consolidated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs. This will cover their first loss of upto 10 percent.

Sitharaman said while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the regulating body for NBFCs, there is a need to strengthen its authority over the sector. Also, housing finance companies (HFCs) will be brought under the purview of RBI for better supervision.

The Budget also announced that the NBFCs which do public placement of debt would have to maintain a Debenture Redemption Reserve (DRR) and in addition, a special reserve as required by RBI, will also have to be maintained.

"To allow NBFCs to raise funds in public issues, the requirement of creating a DRR, which is currently applicable for only public issues as private placements are exempt, will be done away with," the minister announced.

The government also announced that steps will be taken to allow all NBFCs to directly participate on the TReDS platform, an electronic platform for financing trade receivables and facilitates the discounting of both invoices as well as bills of exchange.

"To bring more participants, especially NBFCs, not registered as NBFCs-Factor, on the TReDS platform, amendment in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 is necessary," Sitharaman said.

Stressing on the increasingly important role NBFCs play India’s financial system, the minister said that with the enhanced levels of regulation they are subjected to by the RBI, there is a need to provide greater parity in their tax treatment vis-à-vis scheduled banks.

"Currently, interest on certain bad or doubtful debts made by scheduled banks and other financial institutions is allowed to be offered to tax in the year in which this interest is actually received. I propose to extend this facility to deposit taking as well as systemically important non-deposit taking NBFCs also," she said.

Presently, interest income on bad or doubtful debts made by NBFCs is charged to tax on accrual basis. However, in cases of scheduled banks, public financial institutions, state financial corporations, state industrial investment corporations, cooperative banks and certain public companies like housing finance companies, interest on bad or doubtful debts is charged to tax on receipt basis.

"To provide a level-playing field, it is proposed that interest on bad or doubtful debts in the case of deposit-taking NBFC and systemically important non deposit-taking NBFC shall be charged to tax on receipt basis. It is also proposed to provide that deduction of such interest shall be allowed to the payer on actual payment," she said.

The Economic Survey, released a day before the Budget, said immediately after the IL&FS crisis, NBFCs faced severe liquidity crunch as mutual funds stopped refinancing the loans of NBFCs. The survey warned that if the impact of stress in the NBFC sector spills over to this year as well, it may lead to lower credit offtake from NBFCs, which may dampen growth in consumption spending.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget speech #NBFC crisis #NBFCs #Nirmala Sitharaman #partial guarantee #policy

