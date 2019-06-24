Expect Budget to focus on roadmap for regulatory changes: Deloitte

Budget 2019-20 is expected to focus on the roadmap for regulatory changes going forward, according to Deloitte India.

"This Budget is expected to provide more directions in the regulatory and policy frameworks," said Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner, Deloitte.

The Budget is also expected to address concerns regarding employment rate, stagnation in foreign direct investment and falling industrial production.

"Whenever elections deliver a thumping majority for a party, usually big bang reforms happen in the first year. This Budget could provide a roadmap for that," said Sidhwa.

In the direct tax side, the government might keep most of the big announcements for inclusion in the widely anticipated Direct Tax Code (DTC).

"Any big policy change in direct tax will not be pre-empted in the Budget because it’ll probably kept to be addressed via DTC," said Sidhwa.

A task force headed by Akhilesh Ranjan, a member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the country's topmost policy making body on income taxes, is expected to submit a report on a new direct taxes code by end of May, 2019.

The discussion on reforms pertaining to direct taxes started in September 2017, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that more than half a century old Income Tax Act needs to be re-drafted and a new DTC needs to be introduced in 'consonance with economic needs of the country'.

It is also being expected that the budget would announce ways to widen the tax net. Though the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has ensured that those who earlier remained outside the tax net is brought within the net, a small percentage still manages to escape the radar.

"There's a small proportion of taxpayers who pay tax in India. For most big companies, it is difficult to stay out of the tax net. What is out are some big traders, big farmers, some who have managed to stay ahead of demonetisation and the GST. Tax authorities need to get to these people. There has to be a smarter way to bring these people into the tax net," said Sidhwa.

This Budget is also expected to address policy hurdles in land acquisition, land reforms and great enunciation of the labour code.