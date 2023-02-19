 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Broadcaster and cable operators exchange barbs, label charges over new tariff order

Feb 19, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

Three leading broadcasters, Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd, have already stopped providing feed to cable operators which have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0.

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) in a statement on Sunday charged All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members of making "inaccurate remarks regarding the new price regime" and invoking "consumer sentiment". (Representational image)

Broadcasters and local cable/multi-system operators on Sunday exchanged barbs over the New Tariff Order (NTO), which came into force in February 2023.

AIDCF, the apex body of digital cable television players, hit back, alleging that broadcasters have "significantly increased their channel prices and bouquet prices by approximately 18 - 35 per cent" which will definitely affect the consumer price.