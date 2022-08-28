 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP asks Tamil Nadu govt to take up census of Schedule Tribes

PTI
Aug 28, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST

Representative image

The BJP has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a separate census for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The plea was made during the executive meeting of the ST wing of the BJP here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has tribal people living in 1,500 hamlets and they have reportedly not been getting the facilities announced by the Central government.

PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Census #DMK #Scheduled Tribe #Tamil Nadu
first published: Aug 28, 2022 08:02 pm
