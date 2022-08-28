English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    BJP asks Tamil Nadu govt to take up census of Schedule Tribes

    So, the appeal, said an office-bearer of the wing.

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The BJP has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a separate census for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The plea was made during the executive meeting of the ST wing of the BJP here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has tribal people living in 1,500 hamlets and they have reportedly not been getting the facilities announced by the Central government.

    So, the appeal, said an office-bearer of the wing. The plea was made during the executive meeting of the ST wing of the BJP here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has tribal people living in 1,500 hamlets and they have reportedly not been getting the facilities announced by the Central government.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Census #DMK #Scheduled Tribe #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.