Bharat Bazaar to be operational in Dubai in the next two years: JAFZA CEO Daminthan

Bharat Bazaar, a trader’s market initiative for Indian businesses, is expected to become operational in the next two years, Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Managing Director (MD), DP World UAE & Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), has said.

As per Daminthan, the concept of Bharat Bazaar is already in place and talks with the Indian government are underway in this regard. “Many businesses are also waiting in the wings to join it. Several are already on board, including Tata motor’s Jaguar Land Rover,” he told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on May 11.

Bharat Bazaar is a proposed shopping complex mall that will be located in JAFZA. The complex is expected to be a major attraction for Indian expats living in Dubai and the UAE. It will house a variety of Indian stores, restaurants, as well as entertainment and leisure facilities.

A Chinese Bazaar on the same lines already exists in JAFZA, and had taken about two years to be established. The project was initiated in 2019, and completed in 2021.

The launch of Bharat Bazaar is expected to further boost trade and investment between India and the UAE, which has already received a shot in the arm under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries last year.

Since the implementation of CEPA, India's exports to the UAE increased by 55.6 percent to $31.3 billion in FY23 (April 2022-March 2023) from $20.1 billion in FY22. Imports from the UAE increased by 29.4 percent to $38.95 billion in FY23, from $29.9 billion in FY22.

Currently, Indian businesses make up 12 percent of all enterprises in JAFZA, but CEO Abdulla Bin Damithan hopes that the number will triple in the near future.

However, Damithan did not comment on an exact timeline for this to happen.

What is a free trade zone?

A free trade zone is a designated geographical area within a country or within a country's borders but outside its customs territory, where goods may be imported, stored, handled, manufactured, or reconfigured and re-exported under specific customs regulation, and generally not subject to customs duty.

Free zones are established by governments to attract foreign investment and promote trade and offer incentives, such as tax exemptions, duty exemptions, and infrastructural support, among others.

What is JAFZA?

JAFZA is a DP World-owned free trade zone in Dubai. It currently serves over 9,500 companies from 130 countries, with the JAFZA-India route handling 19 percent of non-oil trade between the UAE and India, as per a press statement issued by Jafza.

How can JAFZA help Indian businesses?

With its 'India-UAE Bridge initiative', JAFZA aims to reduce time and cost of shipping goods between India and the UAE by providing a seamless and efficient logistics solution and creating new business opportunities for companies in both countries, particularly in sectors, such as manufacturing, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, among others.

“Our new agreements in pipeline with Israel and Turkey will give value addition to Indian traders to export Made in India goods and connect with new markets around the world,” he added.

What incentives are JAFZA offering to Indian businesses?

A government-backed incubation centre, providing support to small and medium businesses (SMBs), is the biggest attraction for Indian businesses, says Damithan.

Office space, business support, including training, mentoring, and networking opportunities, access to markets along with help in securing financing for the first three years with regard to loans and grants are prime incentives that are being offered, adds Damithan.

Logistic support, such as warehousing and shipping, is also being provided.