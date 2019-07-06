App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme: Uttarakhand among best performing states

The state will be felicitated, along with the other selected states, in recognition of its consistent performance in respect of sex ratio at birth, according to a letter from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttarakhand has been adjudged as one of the country's five best performing states in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', a central scheme aimed at addressing declining child sex ratio and issues of women empowerment.

Consistent performance in respect of SRB indicates that the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is gaining ground, the letter added.

The state will be felicitated at a function in Delhi on August 7.

First Published on Jul 6, 2019 07:20 pm

#Beti Bachao #Beti Padhao #India #policy

