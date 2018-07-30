Besides 49% FDI in B2C e-commerce, Centre mulls separate wing in ED for sector

A think tank on framework for a national policy on e-commerce has recommended a separate wing in the Enforcement Directorate - a specialised financial investigation agency under Finance Ministry - to look at the existing violations in the e-commerce sector. The meeting also discussed incentivising companies for domestic data storage.

The draft for consultation also suggested that there should be 49 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in B2C e-commerce.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the government is keen on 49 percent FDI in the sector.

“Currently, there is no focused approach to look into the violations in FDI (foreign direct investment) related rules, especially pertaining to Press Note 3,” a senior government official said today, adding that the draft policy on e-commerce will address this issue.

A panel headed by Commerce Secretary designate Anup Wadhawan on Monday met stakeholders comprising top e-commerce companies to deliberate and discuss their recommendations on the policy on e-commerce. The first draft of the policy will be made available for public consultation soon.

At present, online retail firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues and Snapdeal follow a marketplace model, wherein they merely help sellers and buyers connect with each other by providing a technology platform.

As per the Press Note 3, 100 percent foreign direct investment is allowed in business to business (B2B) e-commerce, but not in business to consumer (B2C) commerce. Under the rules, large online retail firms were classified as B2B because they were earning commission from the vendors who sold goods and services on their platforms.

However, for a long time, the online retail firms were skirting rules by setting up subsidiaries which would warehouse the goods. The company on the other hand masqueraded as a third party merchants.

Even though the current rules bar the merchants, they still are still bypassing the law by procuring products from a preferred set of vendors and subsidizing these vendors who in turn spend million of dollars on advertisements.

The think tank’s proposal may bring some correction in these practices.

The 19-page draft which was made available for the consultation on Monday also suggests the need for a commonly accepted definition of digital economy or e-commerce.

“There is inadequate data on the trade of digital products. Both these shortcomings hider effective policy making in the country,” the draft said.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the draft.

On domestic data storage, the draft says that the government would be taking steps to develop capacity for and incentivise domestic data storage in India through creation of facilitative data infrastructure. The current proposal is to ensure that data centres would be accorded infrastructure states and there would be provision of direct, indirect tax benefits and customs duties rebate.

The draft has also differentiated between what sort of data can or cannot be stored outside the country. Any data generated by users in India from various sources including e-commerce platforms, social media, search engines, etc, will have to be stored exclusively in India. The need for a framework development for sharing the data within the country has also been stressed upon.

There's also a proposal that the marketplaces will share all the terms and conditions on which they sign up deals with their vendors.

In its first meeting in April, Commerce Secretary Rita Teotia had said that the final policy framework will be out by October.

However, while speaking to the reporters today, Wadhawan did not mention any timeline for the same. When asked if it would be finalised before the 2019 elections, he said that the government was working with the "tightest timeline".