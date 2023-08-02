Ayush Visa introduced, foreigners can now seek treatment under Indian systems of medicine

According to Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the introduction of the Ayush Visa will have a positive impact on medical value travel in India. (Representative Image)

The government launched the Ayush Visa, a newly created category created for foreign nationals looking to receive medical treatment in India through traditional Indian systems of medicine.

The introduction of this visa category fulfils the proposal to create a special visa scheme that allows foreigners to visit India exclusively for therapeutic care, wellness, and Yoga treatments under Ayush systems and other Indian systems of medicine, the government said.

A new chapter, Chapter 11A, titled "Ayush Visa" has been updated in the Visa manual. This chapter focuses on treatment under the Indian systems of medicine, and it has been introduced after the existing Chapter 11 - Medical visa. Amendments have been made to various chapters of the Visa Manual, 2019, to accommodate this new visa category, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

According to Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the introduction of the Ayush Visa will have a positive impact on medical value travel in India.

The initiative aligns with their vision of promoting Indian traditional medicine on a global scale, he added.

Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The creation of a new category of Ayush Visa for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine is a significant step. It will boost Medical Value Travel in India. This initiative will strengthen our endeavour to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for making Indian traditional medicine a global phenomenon. I also want to compliment Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, GoI for his efforts in creating a special Ayush Visa category.”

The Ministry of Ayush in the statement said the introduction of Ayush Visa category is part of the country's roadmap for the Heal in India initiative.