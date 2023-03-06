Auto industry should target full electrification of two- and three-wheelers in next five years: Amitabh Kant

The Indian auto industry should aim for 100 percent electrification of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2028, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)-organised ‘National Dialogue on Emerging Trends in E-Mobility’ in New Delhi on March 6.

According to a Live Mint report, Kant said the electrification of these two segments over the next five years would not only help India reduce air pollution but also make the country become a global champion in the segment.

“This will not only help reduce air pollution but also ensure that we become a global manufacturing champion for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Public mobility is the backbone of a civilised society. Focus should also be on e-buses,” Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, said.

Financing will be the key to catalyse the transition to e-mobility, he said, adding that there “is a need for mechanisms such as first-loss guarantees, credit enhancement, and blended finance, to enable private capital to flow at scale”.

Moneycontrol News