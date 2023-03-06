Auto industry should target full electrification of two- and three-wheelers in next five years: Amitabh Kant

Representative Image

The Indian auto industry should aim for 100 percent electrification of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2028, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)-organised ‘National Dialogue on Emerging Trends in E-Mobility’ in New Delhi on March 6.

According to a Live Mint report, Kant said the electrification of these two segments over the next five years would not only help India reduce air pollution but also make the country become a global champion in the segment.

“This will not only help reduce air pollution but also ensure that we become a global manufacturing champion for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Public mobility is the backbone of a civilised society. Focus should also be on e-buses,” Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, said.

Financing will be the key to catalyse the transition to e-mobility, he said, adding that there “is a need for mechanisms such as first-loss guarantees, credit enhancement, and blended finance, to enable private capital to flow at scale”.

To achieve the e-mobility goal, India should target installing five million fast chargers and encourage battery swapping and the government should come up with production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for localised manufacturing too, Kant said.

As per the ‘Greening India’s Automotive Sector’ report by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance released by the former Niti CEO, the first six months of FY23 clocked in more electric vehicle (EV) sales in India than the entire FY22.

The report stated: “EVs constituted 6 percent of all new auto sales in September 2022, up from only 1 percent in January 2021.”

It found that states that have incorporated consumer incentives in their EV policies reported twice the market growth than states that lack such incentives.

The CEEW-CEF report read: “Larger incentives are also linked to more visible market growth. States with higher incentives such as Assam, Goa, and Gujarat registered a near 20X growth in the six-month period after the notification of their incentive policies. On the other hand, states with lower incentives saw their markets grow by only 4.5X.”

At present, only 15 out of the 21 states that have their own EV policies have made provisions for such incentives by giving subsidies to consumers. The report found Uttar Pradesh to clock in the highest EV sales at 1.65 lakh in FY 2021-22 and the first half of FY 2022-23.

“India’s EV segment has been a bright spot for the auto sector and growing from strength to strength. We are well-positioned to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for electric two- and three-wheelers...states must also give incentives to vehicle categories more suited for electrification. The successful greening of India’s auto sector could be a shining example of a transition that generates jobs and spurs economic growth in a just and sustainable manner," Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW, said.

As for segment-wise performance, electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws emerged as the EV segment leaders in India, comprising 93.5 percent of the market. Close to 3 lakh electric two-wheelers and 1.7 lakh electric rickshaws were sold in the first half of FY23. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu owed their EV sale success to the two-wheeler category, while e-rickshaws helped Uttar Pradesh and Tripura achieve the feat.