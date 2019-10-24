Attachment of assets: Government looking at resolving tussle between ED, NCLT

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that she has held meetings with both Revenue Secretary and Corporate Affairs Secretary on this issue.
The government recognises the tussle between National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in matters relating to attachment of assets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on October 24.
"On this matter, I had some discussions and I am conscious of the fact that the enforcement directorate does its duty, does its job. And when it comes to attaching such properties of people who are being pursued under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), some of their company properties are also being attached," she said.
Sitharaman said that she has held meetings with both Revenue Secretary and Corporate Affairs Secretary on this issue.
"We are applying our mind on it, let's see how it resolves. We recognise there is an issue," Sitharaman said.
Earlier this month, the NCLT told ED that its decision to attach assets of Bhushan Power and Steel as part of investigations into alleged loan fraud and money laundering by the company would undermine the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The NCLAT also asked the ED not to attach any further assets without its permission.The ED had attached BPSL's assets worth more than Rs 4,025 crore after obtaining an order from a PMLA court. The NCLT then questioned the ED's move saying that the latter does not have the jurisdiction to seize the property of a corporate debtor, when an appeal is pending with regard to attachment.
