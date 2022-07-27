English
    Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

    Photos of a northeastern state’s chief minister were recently used by such fraudsters, it claimed. Photos of a northeastern state’s chief minister were recently used by such fraudsters, it claimed.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Assam Police has issued an advisory against WhatsApp-based impersonation amid rise in number of complaints against unidentified fraudsters, who are using profile photos and names of well-known persons to collect money from people through various means, including gift cards.

    Talking about the modus operandi, the advisory said fraudsters, after gaining unauthorised access to the contact list of a senior official, create his fake profile and send subordinates WhatsApp messages, stating that he is unable to make or take calls at the moment and that gift cards be purchased or money transfers be made to a particular account on his behalf.

    The ploy was employed to impersonate a official in New Delhi, chief minister and chief secretary of a northeastern state and a few IAS and IPS officers.

    Do not fall prey to such emails or messages. Please confirm or verify from your superior officer before making any payment or purchase or clicking on the links, the advisory issued on Tuesday said.

    The CID also asked people receiving such messages to save screenshots for subsequent investigation and report the number directly to WhatsApp.

    A compliant on cybercime.gov.in can also be filed, it added.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 04:02 pm
