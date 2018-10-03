Analysts expect RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee begins discussions on monetary policy review on Wednesday. Experts feel that the central bank will increase benchmark rates amid depreciating rupee and increasing bond yields.

Care Ratings expects a 25 basis points (bps) hike in the repo rate, i.e., the rate at which RBI lends to banks. The rating agency also expects a 25-50 bps reduction in cash reserve ratio (CRR) to increase the liquidity in the system. CRR is the mandated share of deposits which banks have to maintain in cash.

Vivek Ranjan Misra, Head of Fundamental Research, Karvy Stock Broking also expects a 25 bps hike in the repo rate. He also suggested that RBI could further increase the rates in the next meeting (December) to reduce the impact of rupee depreciation on inflation.

Care Ratings in a report said it expects inflation to climb as oil prices have risen by 14 percent in the last two months. Higher minimum selling price for agricultural produce and rupee’s slide will further fuel inflation in coming months, the agency said.

Rupee has depreciated against the US dollar by 6 percent since the last monetary policy which is not helping the economy.

The above mentioned reasons coupled with tight banking system liquidity and US interest rate hike has led the 10 -years’ G-Sec yields to move up by over 32 bps since the last monetary policy. This has led banks to mark MTM (mark-to-market) losses, further pressurising their balance sheets.

The rating agency also expects an upward revision in the inflationary projections for the year. The August policy projected CPI inflation of 4.8 percent for H2FY19.