you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airport privatisation: Jaipur, Ahmedabad receive maximum bids

According to sources, GMR Group and Adani Group bid for all six airports

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Representative image.
Six airports, including those at Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, that were up for privatisation, received 32 bids from 10 companies.

The Centre had invited bids from private players to operate and maintain airports in Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow for a period of 50 years on “per-passenger fee” model.

According to official sources, while GMR Group and Adani Group bid for all six airports, other technical bidders were AMP Capital Investors (UK), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Autostrade (Italy), Kerala State Industrial Corporation (KSIDC), Sanna Enterprises, I Investments and PNC Infrastructure.

Jaipur and Ahmedabad received seven bids each, the maximum among the lot. These two were followed by Lucknow and Guwahati airports with six bids each. Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram airports received three bids each.

Both Lucknow and Guwahati International airports, received bids from Adani Enterprise, AMP Capital, GMR Infrastructure and PNC Infrastructure. Other two bidders for Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport were I Investments and Autostrade and for Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was Sanna Enterprises.

Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram airports individually received bids from CIAL and KSIDC respectively, apart from GMR and Adani Groups.

Officials from the government said that final bidders will be announced by February 25, once financial bids are evaluated by the ministry.

The government is privatising these airports on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to develop "world-class: infrastructure. For the first time, the government wants a private player to have controlling stake in the airports. The entire privatisation process will be handled by Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Its members include NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Secretaries from Finance and Aviation ministries.

Delhi and Mumbai International airports were the last airports that were privatised by the government. While Delhi IGI is controlled by GMR Group, Mumbai CSIA is controlled by GVK Group.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Airport Privatisation #India #infrastructure

