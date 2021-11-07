MARKET NEWS

After Delhi CM, senior TMC leader urges PM Modi to extend free ration scheme

TMC MP Saugata Roy said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge his government to extend its free ration scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another six months.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

West Bengal ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) on November 7 urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to extend its free ration scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another six months.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge his government to extend its free ration scheme under the PMGKAY for another six months.

The veteran TMC leader said: “Poor people of this country, still reeling under the devastating impact of the pandemic, will be hit hard if the scheme is discontinued.”

Roy further said: “Those grappling with an economic crisis in the midst of the rising fuel prices will need assistance from the state as well as the Centre. If the Union government discontinues the scheme, it will add to their woes.”

“I will be writing to PM Narendra Modi soon to request him to continue the scheme for another six months.”

Close

He added that the West Bengal government will continue to provide free ration to people in the meantime.

The Centre has hinted at discontinuing the free ration scheme after November 30. The scheme was launched in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the livelihoods of thousands of people, leaving them in financial distress.

Given the economic revival, the Centre may discontinue to welfare scheme. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had said on November 5: “The Centre has no proposal to extend distribution of free ration via the PMGKAY beyond November 30 in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of food grains in the open market under the OMSS policy.”

OMSS stands for open market sale scheme.

A day after Pandey made the statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that he will extend the free ration scheme by another six months and urged the prime minister to consider doing the same.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PMGKAY #Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana #ration scheme #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: Nov 7, 2021 06:43 pm

