Additional guidelines for cab aggregators coming soon: Consumer Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs will soon be coming up with additional guidelines for online cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber to protect consumer interest, CNBC-TV18 said in a report on May 5.

The government is likely to set SOPs for addressing the grievances of passengers and also set a timeline for grievance redressal. These guidelines will be in addition to the existing protocols that have been issued by the Roads Ministry and state transport departments.

According to the report, the Department of Consumer Affairs is looking at setting basic service standards that would be made compulsory for cab aggregators operating in India.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry’s move comes after it took cognisance of the many complaints it had received against cab aggregator platforms, especially Ola and Uber.

Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said on May 2, "We have received several complaints from consumers regarding the cancellation and pricing policy of cab aggregators. The number of complaints is very high and therefore we have called the cab aggregators for an explanation of their policies."

Citing a few examples, Khare said the regulator has received many complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, including cab drivers forcing consumers to cancel a trip and bear a penalty as the drivers do not want to accept the ride for whatever reason. Khare further said existing consumers are being charged high rates for a ride, while new users are lured with lower charges for the same distance.