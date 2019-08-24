App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt starts process to provide free WiFi facility around Delhi

2,000 hotspots will be set up within 30 days in the first phase

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government on August 23 floated tenders to provide free WiFi facility, setting a target of month-wise execution of the ambitious project of the AAP dispensation. It will take a month to complete the tendering process and once an agency is selected, the government has set a target of setting up 11,000 hotspots to provide free internet facility across the city in 90 days.

2,000 hotspots will be set up within 30 days in the first phase.

According to the tender documents, 2,200 hotspots will be set up in 45 days in second phase while in 60 days, another 2,200 hotspots will be created.

In five phases, which are expected to be completed by November-December, all 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the national capital.

related news

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that people would be able to avail free WiFi facility within the next three-four months.

All the 70 assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots, he had said, adding 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters. PTI BUN VITABH .

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 08:54 am

tags #AAP #Delhi

