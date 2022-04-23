English
    5 members of liquor mafia surrender after getting 'inspired by Yogi Adityanath'

    According to police, the five men carrying posters that read "I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender" reached the Khutar Police Station yesterday.

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Picture)

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Picture)

    Inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

    According to police, the five men carrying posters that read "I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender" reached the Khutar Police Station on Friday evening.

    Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters. He said the five men identified as Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh, and Gurmeet also took an oath not to get involved in the illicit liquor business in the future, adding that they were later let off.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 04:35 pm
