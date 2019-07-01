App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

2,313 frauds reported in Mudra loan accounts

Since the beginning of the scheme, over 19 crore loans have been extended under PMMY as on June 21, 2019.

As many as 2,313 Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) accounts with the public sector banks reported instances of fraud since the financial year 2016-17, Parliament was informed on July 1.

"As per information compiled from public sector banks (PSBs), instances of alleged frauds reported during the last three years and the current year so far is in 2,313 accounts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

She also said "examination/investigation" has been initiated in all cases to ascertain lapses and fixing of accountability.

Out of 103 delinquent employees identified, action has been taken on 68 as per extant guidelines.

The highest number of frauds were reported from Tamil Nadu (344), followed by Chandigarh (275) and Andhra Pradesh (241).

The minister further said as reported by member lending institutions, the total non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of credit disbursed has shown a nominal increase from 2.52 percent (2017-18) to 2.68 percent in 2018-19 (provisional).

The Lok Sabha was also informed that non-performing assets (NPAs) under the Shishu category has shown a steady decline from 4.14 percent in 2016-17 to 1.93 percent in 2017-18 and 1.29 percent (provisional) in 2018-19 against the total credit disbursed under the scheme.

Furthermore, PSBs periodically monitor NPAs for recovery of overdue amounts and follow recovery procedures as per policies approved by their boards and in compliance of the Reserve Bank of India's extant guidelines.

Under the PMMY, Mudra has created three products -- 'Shishu', 'Kishore' and 'Tarun' -- to signify the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 04:55 pm

