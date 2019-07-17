App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.25 lakh km road to be built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The construction of these roads would be completed by 2024-25, Tomar, who holds the portfolios of agriculture and rural development, told the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on July 17 said 1,25,000 kilometres of road will be built under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

The construction of these roads would be completed by 2024-25, Tomar, who holds the portfolios of agriculture and rural development, told the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a discussion on demand for grants for the ministries of agriculture and rural development for 2019-20, the minister said the government is continuously increasing allocation under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

Close
"We have improved MNREGA scheme to make it more people friendly... Now, under the scheme, 99 percent of labourers are directly getting wages in their bank accounts. There is no middle man and broker," he said.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #construction #India #policy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.