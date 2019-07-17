1.25 lakh km road to be built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on July 17 said 1,25,000 kilometres of road will be built under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

The construction of these roads would be completed by 2024-25, Tomar, who holds the portfolios of agriculture and rural development, told the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a discussion on demand for grants for the ministries of agriculture and rural development for 2019-20, the minister said the government is continuously increasing allocation under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

"We have improved MNREGA scheme to make it more people friendly... Now, under the scheme, 99 percent of labourers are directly getting wages in their bank accounts. There is no middle man and broker," he said.