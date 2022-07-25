 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US yield curve inverts again; What does an inverted yield say about recession | US Bond Market News

Moneycontrol News
Jul 25, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

An inverted yield curve is a downward sloping curve. An inverted yield curve arises when yields on bonds of short duration are higher than yields on bonds of longer-term bonds and indicates that the long-term outlook of the economy is poor. Yield curve inversion is caused when there is a rush of demand for bonds of longer maturities. In the past, an inverted bond yield curve has been a credible indicator of recession. In this video, Santosh Nair explains what is a yield curve, what an inverted yield curve means, the types of yield curves, and the relationship between bond prices and bond yields.

