Truss sticks to guns as polls show growing voter discontent

Liz Truss said she intends to stick to her entire fiscal plan, even as polls show growing discontent with the UK prime minister and her Conservative Party.

The UK needs to change and she’s determined to follow through with her plans for massive tax cuts because she believes they will make the country more successful, Truss said in an interview with the Telegraph that was published late Saturday.

The defiant comments come just as a new poll by the Observer showed three-quarters of UK voters, including 71% of those who backed the Tories in the last election, believe Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have “lost control” of the economy.

Concern over how Truss’s government will pay for the tax cuts has driven the pound to a record low and prompted a dramatic intervention by the Bank of England to prevent a bond market meltdown. The turmoil will loom over the Conservative Party’s annual conference, which takes place Sunday in Birmingham.

Ahead of the conference, Labour has extended its lead by 14 percentage points to 19 points, the Observer said, citing the poll conducted by Opinium. Truss’s ratings are now lower than those of her predecessor Boris Johnson at the height of the so-called Partygate scandal, it added.

While Truss acknowledged concerns over the plans, she told the Telegraph that if her government hadn’t acted, the UK would have faced a very severe economic slowdown, with companies going out of business and inflation five points higher.

“What I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option,” Truss told the newspaper. Arguments against the changes reflect “a declinist mentality, the idea that Britain’s best days are behind us and that all this is about is managing the distribution between people, rather than growing the size of the pie.”

The premier also told the newspaper she will lower the threshold for companies to qualify as small businesses, allowing more firms to benefit from an exemption to regulations. She will be looking at other areas of reform as well, including planning, childcare and immigration, according to the Telegraph.

Kwarteng has asked cabinet ministers to send him proposals to support growth, including ways to keep “tight control of public spending to ensure sustainable public finances and free up resources for the private sector to grow,” the Times reported, citing a letter by the chancellor.