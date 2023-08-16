Demographic dividend to keep India growing for next 30 years: Commerce AS Rajesh Agrawal

The country’s current demographic dividend will keep the country growing for the next 30 years, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal said speaking with Moneycontrol.

“India is a young country with our population averaging at an age of 29 years. This is one period of time where people who are earning will be more than dependents. This part of the time in any country’s history is a period of growth,” he said.

India is now home to 1.4 billion people, recently surpassing China to become the world’s most populous country, according to United Nations estimates. More than 600 million people are aged between 18 and 35 with the demographic dividend expected to persist at least until 2055–56.

India has been projected to remain the largest provider of human resources in the world. “About 24.3 percent of the incremental global workforce over the next decade will come from India. This is significant considering the rapidly ageing population in the developed world, creating potential challenges to labour supply in various sectors of the global economy,” Ernst & Young said in its report India@100.

The UN estimates add that India’s population will not begin to decline for another four decades.

“Thus despite global headwinds and economic slowdown in developed countries, India will continue to grow for the next 30 years with our economic activity being driven by the purchasing power of our own population,” Agrawal said.

Fastest-growing economy

It is pertinent to note that while the most developed economies of the world face an economic slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India has projected 6.5 percent growth for this fiscal for the country while the World Bank's projection is 6.3 percent.

India has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world despite significant challenges in the global environment, including renewed disruptions of supply lines following the rise in geopolitical tensions, the synchronised tightening of global monetary policies, and inflationary pressures, the World Bank has noted.