Wholesale inflation crashes to 21-month low of 5.85% in November

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

India's wholesale inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November, according to data released by the commerce ministry on December 14.

At 5.85 percent, the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is a huge 470 basis points lower than what it was just two months ago.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

WPI inflation stood at 8.39 percent in October and 14.87 percent in November 2021.

The drop in wholesale inflation comes two days after statistics ministry data showed the more closely tracked Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell far more than expected to 5.88 percent in November - the first time it had fallen below the 6 percent upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated range of 2-6 percent.

This is the first time the WPI inflation has been lower than CPI inflation since February 2021, when wholesale inflation was 4.83 percent and retail inflation 5.03 percent.