World stocks eye 1% weekly loss, U.S. yield curve indicates recession

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

World stocks were heading on Friday for a 1% loss on the week, drifting from recent two-month highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while the U.S. bond yield curve priced for a recession.

The dollar and bond yields rose after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5-5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

That was a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at 5% and saw Fed fund futures sell off as markets priced in more chance that rates would now top out at 5-5.25%, rather than 4.75-5.0%.

"The Fed has come back through their speeches and pushed back against the market narrative — we are not going to see a pivot," said Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Sai said the market was currently "running on fumes" and would switch focus to the real economy's response to rising rates, such as anecodatal signs of slowdown in the U.S. labour market.

The MSCI world equities index edged up 0.17% while U.S. S&P futures were steady after the S&P 500 index dipped 0.3% on Thursday.