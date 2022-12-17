 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World shares extend rout, oil prices drop on recession worries

Reuters
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

A rout in global equities extended on Friday and government bond markets came under fresh selling pressure as hawkish tone from central bankers and weak data stoked recession fears.

The selling spilled over into commodities markets, where oil prices dropped over $2 per barrel. Gold prices faced their biggest weekly loss in four weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated it was not done hiking rates.

The dollar rose in choppy trading.

The Fed was one of a slew of central banks that jacked up interest rates and signalled that the fight to tame inflation this week.

Euro zone bond yields jumped a day after the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight inflation. U.S. yields also rose, catching up with the global bond sell-off. [US/]

U.S. shares extended their slide, after data showed U.S. business activity contracted further in December, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation.