World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track projects

Assam government and the World Bank have decided to fast track the completion of ongoing projects and expedite the approval procedure for those in the pipeline, an official release said.

A meeting of delegates of World Bank and state governemt delegates chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was held here on Monday night during which the ongoing external aided projects (EAPs) and the proposed projects to be financed by the international financial institution was discussed, it said.

"The two sides have agreed upon fast-tracking the completion of the remaining portions of the ongoing projects and expediting the approval procedure for launching those on the pipeline," the release said.

The World Bank delegation was led by its South Asia regional vice-president Martin Raiser and also included its India country director Auguste Tano Kouameheld.

Sarma praised the World Bank for its wholehearted support in realising the growth potential of Assam and hoped that the relationship between the two will grow stronger as they embark on new projects and schemes in the state.

He also inaugurated the 'State Public Procurement Portal' which will be a one stop solution to public procurements of various magnitudes and varieties.

The portal is aimed at ensuring transparency in the public procurement process and is the second of its kind to be launched by a state government, Sarma added.