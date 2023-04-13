 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wheat export ban to continue for now: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

He said that the procurement of wheat has started and the numbers for the first week of buying are ”very” satisfactory.

The ban on exports of wheat will continue as India has to ensure adequate supplies of the foodgrain for its domestic market and keep the inflation at check, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

”I could believe that we will have a good harvest despite the unseasonal rains…We do believe that we will have to ensure adequate supplies for the Indian market and once the procurement period is over, we believe that it will be important that inflation is also contained in the country and therefore it is important that the wheat exports continue to remain banned,” the commerce and industry and consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister told reporters here.

He is here on a two-day visit to meet leaders and businesses in order to enhance economic ties between India and Italy. India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, banned wheat exports in May 2022 as part of measures to control rising domestic prices.