Weather uncertainties grip agri sector in 2022; food grain supplies, crop prospects look bright

Dec 31, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Government officials and farm experts hope that the New Year will be better as the area under coverage in the ongoing rabi season is higher as farmers were encouraged mainly by the hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Wheat and paddy crops withered, and retail prices surged this year as vagaries of the weather clouded the country's agriculture sector growth, triggering various policy measures, including export curbs, to efficiently manage foodgrain supplies in the recovering economy.

If farm laws were the reason for the sector to hog headlines in 2021, this year, a raft of factors dotted the agriculture-food firmament. While rain deficit and heatwaves in winter hit production of a few major crops, Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed higher the prices of many commodities and fertilisers.

Amid high inflation, the government provided additional five kilograms of foodgrains free to more than 80 crore people through 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which is ending on Saturday.

The government has now decided to make free the regular monthly 5 kg per person quota under the National Food Security Act for one year till December 31, 2023.

Against the backdrop of prices of some essential food items remaining high, the challenge to balance the interest of farmers and consumers will remain in 2023 also.