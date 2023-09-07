Vegetarian thali costs 24 percent more in August year-on-year: CRISIL

While the cost was up on-year, it saw a marginal decline when compared on-month as the same thali was up 28 percent in the month of July

The humble vegetarian thali in India was priced 24 percent more in August year-on-year (YoY), according to Crisil’s monthly indicator of food costs released on September 7. Nearly 21 percent of this rise has been attributed to the price of tomatoes alone, according to the report.

While the cost was up YoY, it saw a marginal decline when compared month-on-month (MoM) as the same thali was up 28 percent in the month of July. “The prices were elevated on year for the second time this fiscal, primarily because of firm tomato prices,” the report added.

Tomato prices were at Rs 33 per kg in June and it shot up to Rs 250 per kg in July-August. The price of onion rose by 8 percent, that of chili by 20 percent and cumin price is up 158 percent YoY, as per the Crisil report.

However, the cost of non-vegetarian thali rose at a slower pace, as the price of broilers, comprised more than 50 percent of the cost, thereby putting the inflation of non-veg thali at 13 percent.

A 17 percent on-year decline in the price of vegetable oil and 14 percent in potato cushioned the cost of both the thalis to some extent.

"The costs could see some pullback in September as tomato's retail price has halved MoM to Rs 51 per kg. Also, the cost of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, which was Rs 1,103 in August has been brought down to Rs 903 per cylinder from September. This will also come as a relief for consumers," Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil wrote in the report.