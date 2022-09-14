Uttar Pradesh targeting exports worth Rs 3 lakh crore in next 3 years, state tells Centre

Representational Image.

Uttar Pradesh's cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the state's exports have nearly doubled in the last five years and the government aims for Rs 3 lakh crore exports in the next three years.

Uttar Pradesh is currently the fifth largest exporter among states and Union Territories, Gupta, who holds portfolios of Export Promotion, Industrial Development, NRI, Investment Promotion, said at the board of trade meeting in Delhi.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal chaired the board of trade meeting that had representatives of states and UTs to discuss measures to enhance exports and manufacturing in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of the country. The industries in the state have adequate raw material, human resource and market. Uttar Pradesh is fast moving towards becoming a USD one trillion economy under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Gupta said, according to a statement from his office.

He said the export sector will have a special contribution towards UP achieving the goal of becoming USD one trillion economy.

"Under the leadership of CM Adityanath, the state's exports have increased by 77.27 per cent from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1.55 lakh crore in the last five years. This growth in exports is unprecedented and historic. Our government has set an export target of Rs 3 lakh crore in the next three years and we are moving ahead with a solid strategy to achieve this target," the minister said.

He further said that in order to formulate an export policy that will ensure an effective and holistic development, the state government interacted with stakeholders, including those associated with medical tourism and education sector, and took their valuable suggestions.

He said UP has also developed expressways and airports at an unprecedented rate, which has led to a massive increase in the export potential in the state.

"Prior to 2017, only two airports were operational in Uttar Pradesh. Today there are nine airports operational while another eight are almost ready. Work is in full swing for four more airports. Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to have five international airports and a total 21 airports," he said.

"Along with this, 37.7 per cent of the total expressways of the country are located in Uttar Pradesh. Exports have increased due to better facilities of transportation," Gupta said, according to the statement.