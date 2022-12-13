 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uttar Pradesh government woos global investors, diaspora to invest in state

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

A high-level delegation led by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including those hailing from the state, during an event held at the Consulate General of India here on Monday.

Highlighting its policies on good governance, zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, and ease of doing business, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited global investors and the diaspora to invest in the state across sectors such as agro and food processing, defence, aerospace and IT.

The delegation, comprising leaders and senior bureaucrats, invited investors and diaspora to visit and invest in the state as well as participate in the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS), scheduled to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12 next year.

The delegation included Advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Amit Singh and former cabinet minister and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh.

In a video message played at the event, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh, with its abundant natural resources, good governance, and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, is a leading state in 'Ease of Doing Business.' He added that the state also possesses the largest consumer market, a single window portal 'Nivesh Mitra', an online incentive management system, and 25 investment-friendly industrial policies.

He highlighted that investment projects worth four lakh crore rupees were launched in the state over the past five years, including the time the world was facing a pandemic-induced economic slump, 'which is a mark of trust that the investors have placed in the new Uttar Pradesh.' Adityanath invited all to participate in "new India's growth engine" and invest in Uttar Pradesh.